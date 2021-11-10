Coheed & Cambria Unveil New Lyric Video For “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)

Home News Roy Lott November 10th, 2021 - 10:21 PM

Coheed and Cambria have unveiled their new track called “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord).” The song sees Coheed and Cambria and is accompanied by a lyric video with animated settings. Listen to it below.

Coheed and Cambria’s vocalist/guitarist Claudio Sanchez spoke about “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)” saying, “‘Rise, Naianasha’ explores the reach of love and loyalty and the reality that sometimes you need to be more than a shoulder to lean on—you need to become the destroyer.” “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)” comes after the release of their single “Shoulders” as well as its music video.

The band recently wrapped up their co-headlining tour together with The Used in September and played their self-curated S.S. Neverender cruise last month alongside Taking Back Sunday, Saves The Day, The Dear Hunter, Touché Amoré, Spiritbox and Cloud Nothings.

Late last year, the band released a sequel to Rick Springfield’s 1981 No. 1 hit, “Jessie’s Girl,” titled “Jessie’s Girl 2,” featuring Springfield. A visual for the song was also created and features Springfield as well. “Has anyone ever written a sequel to another artist’s song? I don’t think so” Sanchez stated “As a fan of movies, it just seemed like a really interesting idea.” The song’s concept evolves around the premise that ‘he got the girl’ and asks, ‘where are they now?’

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz