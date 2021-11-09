Napalm Death Unveil Intense New Music Video For “Contagion”, Announce ‘Campaign for Musical Destruction’ 2022 European Tour Dates Featuring Doom, Siberian Meat Grinder And Show Me The Body

Home News Skyler Graham November 9th, 2021 - 4:37 PM

Napalm Death has released a series of music videos for tracks from their latest album, the most recent of which being one for “Contagion.” The video opens with typewriter text describing the trains that carry people into the US, people that want nothing more than safety and freedom. It continues by alternating between clips of crowd surfing at a concert and people riding on top of a train, the former more crowded but the latter more chaotic. The song and video alike, rapid and intense, highlight the lengths people are willing to go to to find security in another place.



“What we wanted to try to illustrate with the ‘Contagion’ video is how difficult it has been made to do something as fundamental as moving freely as a human being,” frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway said in a press release. “There is downright absurdity in that some people have to resort to mortal danger doing things like riding atop trains whilst others can move seamlessly and freely without a second thought. We advocate for an end to borders of all description.”

The song is off of their 2020 album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism via Century Media, whom the band extended their deal with earlier this year. Since releasing the album, Napalm Death has been on tour with GWAR in their fall 2021 30th anniversary celebration of Scumdogs of the Universe. In spring 2022, the band will travel through Europe on their Campaign for Musical Destruction 2022 tour. The tour will kick off on Feb. 3 in Magdeburg, Germany, and end on March 6 in Eindhoven in The Netherlands. Doom, Siberian Meat Grinder and Show Me The Body will be accompanying the band on the tour.

“Campaign For Musical Destruction” European Tour 2022

w/Doom, Siberian Meat Grinder, Show Me The Body

03.02 – Magdeburg (Germany) – Factory

04.02 – Wrocław (Poland) – Concert Center A2

05.02 – Budapest (Hungary) – A38

06.02 – Wien (Austria) – Arena

07.02 – München (Germany) – Backstage

09.02 – Manchester (UK) – Club Academy

10.02 – Glasgow (UK) – Classic Grand

11.02 – Buckley (UK) – The Tivoli

12.02 – Birmingham (UK) – Hammerfest

13.02 -London (UK) – Electric Ballroom

15.02 – Paris (France) – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

16.02 – Besançon (France) – La Rodia

17.02 – Marseille (France) – Le Jas Rod

18.02 – Biarritz (France) – Atabal

19.02 – Mérignac (France) – Krakato

22.02 – Paderno Dugnano (Italy) – Slaughter Club

23.02 – Nürnberg (Gerrmany) – Z-Bau

24.02 – Brno (Czech Republic) – Sonor

25.02 – Leipzig (Germany) – Werk 2

26.02 -Herford (Germany) – X-Herford

27.02 – Utrecht (The Netherlands) – Tivoli

01.03 – Hamburg (Germany) – Gruenspan

02.03 – Oberhausen (Germany) – Turbinenhalle

03.03 – Lindau (Germany) – Club Vaudeville

04.03 – Mannheim (Germany) – Alte Feuerwache

05.03 – Berlin (Germany) – Astra

06.03 – Eindhoven (The Netherlands) – Dynamo