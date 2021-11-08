Marissa Nadler Unveils New Peaceful Video For “Lemon Queen”

Home News Skyler Graham November 8th, 2021 - 5:00 PM

When constantly surrounded by laptops, smartphones and social media, it’s only natural to crave the peace of nature. Marissa Nadler’s recent video for “Lemon Queen” perfectly captures this desire with its glitches and grain of a home video and interspersed clips of weeping willows and sunflowers moving in the wind. Nadler sits in a house void of modern technology — with the exception of a lit chandelier — and grasps at her reflection in a dirty mirror. Her flowy white-blonde hair and red gingham dress are similar to Lana Del Rey’s Blue Banisters and the video for its title track, but the artist adds her own twist with animated white butterflies dancing around her head like fireflies.



The track comes from Nadler’s recently released album The Path of the Clouds, which came out Oct. 29. Dana Alward accurately described the song as “a somber and somewhat restrained closer in which Nadler gives a heartfelt depiction of nature continuing to blossom and mold around the grave of a loved one.”

Prior to the album release, Nadler shared videos for “Couldn’t Have Done The Killing” and “If I Could Breathe Underwater.” The first track, as its title may suggest, was eerie and haunting, drawing inspiration from horror novels and classic tropes of horror movies. The first song released from the album, “Bessie, Did You Make It?”, likewise tells a murder tale. “Underwater,” on the other hand, draws more similarities to the “Lemon Queen” video, illustrating the tranquility of her music through nature.