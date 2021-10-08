Marissa Nadler Shares Ominous New Song And Video For “Couldn’t Have Done The Killing”, The Path Of The Clouds Out October 29

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 8th, 2021 - 3:05 PM

Marissa Nadler has released her newest single, “Couldn’t Have Done the Killing,” along with an accompanying music video. The Boston based artist’s new release comes from her forthcoming album, The Path of the Clouds, which is set to release on October 29.

Nadler’s new track is downright eerie. Her vocals are simultaneously enchanting as they are haunting. The backing track is laced with ambient guitar riffs playing off the syncopated drums perfectly. The music video matches this spooky energy presenting narratives around killings and robberies with shots of creepy dolls and rituals in jump cuts throughout.

Nadler’s lyrics only add to the chilling atmosphere as she sings, “Leave your weapons at the door / You don’t need them, you don’t need them / Cause I’m not your killer anymore.”

The directors of the video for “Couldn’t Have Done the Killing,” Tyler Derryberry and Christen Dute shared their thoughts on the music video process. “We set out to recreate that moment in time when murders and bank robberies shared an equal plausibility with hauntings and high strangeness,” explained Derryberry and Dute. “Turn on the camera, point it at the dark, and the witchiness just seems to seep in on its own.”

Nadler’s upcoming album, The Path of the Clouds, is her tenth studio album to date. She previously released her single and music video for her track “If I Could Breathe Underwater” last month. Back in May, Nadler also released a collection of quarantine covers on Bandcamp for “Bandcamp Friday.”