John 5 Unveils Haunting New Music Video For “Land Of Misfit Toys”

Aswath Viswanathan November 6th, 2021 - 2:39 PM

Guitarist John 5 has unveiled a haunting new cinematic music video for his song, “Land of Misfit Toys.” The track landed on his album, Sinner, which was released last week via Big Machine Records. Sinner features the track “Que Pasa” with Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine that he also released a music video for.

This new music video is set in the ‘80s and follows a young boy who stumbles across a haunted house. He soon encounters an entity that gradually turns him into John 5, shredding guitar lines with paint on his face. The video also showcases John 5’s unique guitar-playing style, as his fingers sweep their way all over the fretboard. The track itself is menacing in its intensity, filled with stellar guitar lines from John 5 that make the listener ascend.

“Land of Misfit Toys” encompasses the entirety of Sinner as it sees him operating at his best, with ten tracks of guitar bliss and signature metal. The record showcases all off his versatility as a guitarist. John 5 said about the new record, “When people hear this record, I want them to say, ‘Oh, that’s John 5.’ What you get with Sinner is the best of me. I just want to write memorable riffs that people will enjoy. When I sit on my couch and play my guitar, I play the same things you hear on the instrumental records. It’s honest. It’s real. It’s not a façade. This is how I play. This is what I love to do.”

Recently, John 5 joined a new band called L.A. Rats, along with Rob Zombie, Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue and Tommy Clufetos of Black Sabbath.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz