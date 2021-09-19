John 5 Shares Collaborative New Music Video For “Que Pasa” Featuring Dave Mustaine, Announces New Solo Album Sinner For October 2021 Release

Home News Aswath Viswanathan September 19th, 2021 - 1:16 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Guitarist John 5 has shared a collaborative new music video for his song “Que Pasa” featuring Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine. Along with the video, John 5 has announced a new solo album, Sinner, set to be released on October 29 via Big Machine Records.

“Que Pasa” is the first track off the new album Sinner. The track revolves around a distinctive vocal refrain that was reworked by Dave Mustaine. The song is high energy, with blazing guitars and heavy drums, and the video reflects that. Performing on a stage with wild lighting, John 5 shows off his guitar skills while wearing face paint, while Dave Mustaine is singing in the background on the big screen.

John 5 said about the new record, “When people hear this record, I want them to say, ‘Oh, that’s John 5.’ What you get with Sinner is the best of me. I just want to write memorable riffs that people will enjoy. When I sit on my couch and play my guitar, I play the same things you hear on the instrumental records. It’s honest. It’s real. It’s not a façade. This is how I play. This is what I love to do.” He continues, “I have such an appreciation for Dave, and I love his voice, guitar playing and songwriting. And he kills it on ‘Que Pasa.’ It was such a joy to have him on this track.”

Recently, John 5 joined a new band called L.A. Rats, along with Rob Zombie, Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue and Tommy Clufetos of Black Sabbath. To kick off the new group, they recorded a cover of Geoff Mack’s “I’ve Been Everywhere,” according to The PRP. The cover will be available for listening starting tomorrow, May 21. The cover will appear on the soundtrack of the upcoming Netflix film The Ice Road starring Liam Neeson, alongside tracks from artists such as Tim McGraw, Jason Isbell and Miranda Lambert.

