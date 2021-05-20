Rob Zombie, Nikki Sixx, John 5 and Tommy Clufetos Form New Band LA Rats and Share Cover of Geoff Mack’s “I’ve Been Everywhere”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 20th, 2021 - 7:58 PM

Rob Zombie At The Roxy Theater in Hollywood

Rob Zombie, Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe. John 5 of Rob Zombie and Tommy Clueftos of Ozzy Osbourne/previously of Black Sabbath have formed a new band called L.A. Rats. To kick off the new group, they recorded a cover of Geoff Mack’s “I’ve Been Everywhere,” according to The PRP. The cover will be available for listening starting tomorrow, May 21.

The cover will appear on the soundtrack of the upcoming Netflix film “The Ice Road” starring Liam Neeson, alongside tracks from artists such as Tim McGraw, Jason Isbell and Miranda Lambert. The film will be released on June 25 and will follow Neeson’s character leading a rescue mission following a diamond mine collapse in Canada.

The band announced their participation in the movie’s soundtrack via a post on Rob Zombie’s Twitter page, featuring an artistic rendering of the new band with the statement, “I’ve Been Everywhere,” off the official soundtrack for #TheIceRoad is available everywhere tomorrow. Check out the movie on @netflix June 25.”

“I’ve Been Everywhere,” off the official soundtrack for #TheIceRoad is available everywhere tomorrow. Check out the movie on @netflix June 25 pic.twitter.com/XU043CAgZs — Rob Zombie (@RobZombie) May 20, 2021

The original Geoff Mack song is a classic Australian country song, with a light accompaniment primarily of horns and percussion. The tune is fast-paced and lyric-heavy, aimed to get listeners tapping their feet. As a hard rock band, L.A. Rats are likely to have a very different take on the traditional song.

Photo credit: Owen Ela