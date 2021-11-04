Black Label Society Embrace Their Wild Side in New Video For “End of Days”

Home News Skyler Graham November 4th, 2021 - 10:46 AM

In August, heavy metal band Black Label Society announced that their newest album, Doom Inc. Crew, would come out on Nov. 26. With this announcement came “Set You Free,” one of the album’s tracks that writer Alison Alber said contained “all the best heavy metal ingredients.” In anticipation of the album coming this month, the band now released a music video for “End of Days.”

The lyrics of the song are somewhat solemn, discussing the inevitable darkness that is to come with the “end of days.” The music video, however, is anything but glum: frontman Zakk Wylde wears a bear costume to advertise his burger restaurant to passersby, as bassist John DeServio advertises “JD’s Chicken Shack” in a Koala costume. The street competition leads to the animal-dressed bandmates cartoonishly chasing each other around, before they transform into mumble rappers complete with face tattoos and gold chains that are heavier than the lyrics. It was funny seeing their inflatable boomboxes and money guns paired with a metal song, and it made the video all the more entertaining.



According to a Consequence interview with Wylde, the album’s title is dedicated to the band’s fans and road crew: “When all else fails, and nobody can get the job done, you send in the ‘Doom Crew Inc.,’ the special ops. They’re the first to bleed, the last to leave. … I just figured it’s about time we call an album that, so that’s how it came about.”

In addition to releasing this upcoming album with BLS, Wylde is confirmed to play guitar on every track on Ozzy Osbourne’s newest album, a welcomed return after the guitarist was unable to play on Ordinary Man.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela