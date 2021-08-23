Black Label Society Announce New Album Doom Crew Inc. for November 2021 Release, Unveil Violent Music Video for “Set You Free”

Home News Alison Alber August 23rd, 2021 - 3:56 PM

Heavy metal giants Black Label Society shared some pretty exciting news today by announcing their newest, upcoming album Doom Crew Inc. and simultaneously offered a first taste of their new material by dropping “Set You Free.” The record is set to be released on November 26th via the record labe eOne. It will be the 11th full length studio album by the band after their 2018 release, Grimmest Hits.



The album will be a tribute to the band’s loyal fans and their “first to bleed, last to leave” road crew. The album was recorded in frontman Zakk Wylde’s own so-called Black Vatican studio during the pandemic. “Ever since Order of the Black, we make all of the Black Label donuts up here,” Wylde says about the process. “We make them, put them in the oven, and then box them up and ship them out.”

Check out “Set You Free” below:

The black and white video shows a rather unusual ‘50s dance party. The band is introduced with “four idiots in a band want to play dance music… that no one can dance to.” The band themselves are dressed in a very ‘50s fashion featuring a bad Elvis-like wig and classic Buddy Holly glasses. Chaos erupts once the party attendees drink a punch spiked with bath salts and people are going crazy. The song itself contains all the best heavy metal ingredients, hard drums and fast shredding guitar riffs and a lengthy guitar solo.

Black Label Society are currently scheduled to hit the road on October 1st this year. The band will tour extensively throughout North America, as the tour will conclude on December 13st. Throughout their tour, the band will be supported by numerous metal bands, like Obituary, Armored Saint and Prong. Obituary is set to support them throughout the first leg of their tour and Armored Saint is going to support them for the second leg.

Doom Crew Inc. Track listing:

1. Set You Free

2. Destroy & Conquer

3. You Made Me Want to Live

4. Forever and a Day

5. End of Days

6. Ruins

7. Forsaken

8. Love Reign Down

9. Gospel of Lies

10. Shelter Me

11. Gather All my Sins

12. Farewell Ballad

Photo Credit: Owen Ela