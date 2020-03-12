Zakk Wylde Says Black Label Society Will Work on a New Album this Spring

Home News Aaron Grech March 12th, 2020 - 12:52 PM

Heavy metal guitarist Zakk Wylde will not be touring alongside Ozzy Osbourne this year, as a result of his recent cancelled tours, but it looks like he will still be keeping busy. The performer recently stated that he will close out this spring by recording an album with his band Black Label Society, and that it should be ready to go after its recording.

“I’m going to do some writing, I guess, in April, and [in] May and June, we’ll [record] and have that one ready to roll. I don’t demo or stockpile shit,” Wylde told Billboard. “Never have. I’m not like Prince, where he’s recording stuff all the time. I just like to come up with a riff or an idea and be like, ‘Why don’t we track that one today?’ It’s like the beginning of a new season. It’s always fun.”

Wylde already made plans to cover the entirety of Black Sabbath’s debut album, which was released last February, in celebration of the project’s 50th anniversary. This project was recorded alongside lack Label Society‘s ex-Rob Zombie, bassist Rob “Blasko” Nicholson and former Queens Of The Stone Age, drummer Joey Castillo, and was titled Vertigo, in honor of Vertigo Records who released the original album.

Black Label society is composed of members John DeServio, Dario Lorina and Jeff Fabb in addition to Wylde who leads the outfit. The band released an album titled Grimmest Hits back in 2018, which was inspired by the work of Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin.

