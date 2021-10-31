Wolf Alice Cover Alex G’s “Bobby” On Deluxe Version Of Blue Weekend Out Now

Home News Aaron Grech October 31st, 2021 - 7:59 PM

Rock outfit Wolf Alice has debuted a live performance of Alex G’s “Bobby,” which will be featured on their upcoming collection of recordings The Pool Sessions. The song was originally featured on Alex G’s 2017 album Rocket, while the cover will also be featured on the deluxe version of Wolf Alice’s Blue Weekend.

This take on “Bobby” is covered in a country-inspired manner, with jangly guitar chords, fiddles and folksy vocals fill up the entire performance, as the band’s Ellie Rowsell splits duets with drummer Joel Amey. Rowsell and Amey are the clear highlight of the song, as their chemistry brings a passionate, yet fun energy that stays true to Wolf Alice’s sound.

It’s been a busy year for Wolf Alice, who are coming off the summer release of their latest studio album Blue Weekemd. The project was backed by several singles such as “The Beach II” and “How Can I Make It Ok,” which saw the group evolve instrumentally while discussing heartbreak.

“Blue Weekend acts as a fine example of the complexities of heartbreak. Even with different sounds, the album largely shows the instrumental, lyrical and vocal talents of the band in a shining new light, making it easily their best project to date,”mxdwn reviewer RaeAnn Quick explained. “Not only are fans of Wolf Alice certainly pleased with the work, but this album also expands their talents to a whole new audience. There is truly phenomenal work here, and it deserves all its praise. It is truly one of the best albums yet of 2021.”