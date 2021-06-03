Wolf Alice Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “How Can I Make It Ok?”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 3rd, 2021 - 6:16 PM

British alternative rock band Wolf Alice have released the dates for their upcoming fall US tour. In addition to this announcement, the group released their new track “How Can I Make It Ok?” with Dirty Hit/RCA Records as the last tease for their new album that will be released tomorrow, June 4.

The tour will kick off with a show at the Showbox Market in Seattle on October 25 and wrap up at Terminal West in Atlanta on November 20. The tour will move down the West Coast before traveling through a number of central states before a series of concerts on the East Coast and surrounding area. The band will make stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Columbus, Boston and Nashville.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 4 at 10 am local time. Purchasing information and other details can be found here.

The new single will appear on their new album Blue Weekend, set for release this Friday, June 4. The single follows the releases of “No Hard Feelings,” “Smile” and “The Last Man on Earth.” This new album follows the release of Visions of a Life in ­­­­2018.

“How Can I Make It Ok?” is an upbeat, harmony-centered love song expressing care for another person. The sound highlights the vocalists’ powerfully belted melody lines in the verses, intertwined with a gentle higher sound during the choruses. The song contains a consistent percussion beat and electronic synth chords that drive the music.

The music video features an older man performing the song in a bar-type scenario for another awe-struck man who sits in the audience watching. As the song builds, the performer becomes more and more confident until he leaves the stage and wraps the man watching in a warm embrace.

Wolf Alice are Ellie Rowsell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Theo Ellis (bass) and Joel Amey (drums, vocals).

Wolf Alice fall 2021 tour dates:

10/25 — Seattle, WA — Showbox Market

10/26 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom

10/28 — Los Angeles, CA — Teragram Ballroom

10/29 — Los Angeles, CA — Teragram Ballroom

10/30 — San Francisco, CA — August Hall

11/1 — Salt Lake City, UT — Grand @ The Complex

11/3 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater

11/4 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater

11/6 — Minneapolis, MN — Fine Line

11/7 — Chicago, IL — The Vic

11/9 — Columbus, OH — Newport

11/11 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club

11/12 — New York, NY — Bowery Ballroom

11/13 — New York, NY — Bowery Ballroom

11/15 — Washington, DC — Union Stage

11/16 — Washington, DC — Union Stage

11/18 — Nashville, TN — Cannery

11/20 — Atlanta, GA — Terminal West