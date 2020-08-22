“Foxy Shazam Release Swanky New Track ‘Dreamer'”

Home News Alex Limbert August 22nd, 2020 - 7:37 PM

Cincinnati, Ohio-based rock band Foxy Shazam released a track titled “Dreamer” alongside a music video, their second release in the past two-months following a five-year hiatus. Both tracks “Dreamer” and “Burn” were released on the EEE OOO AH label.

Both the video and song appear to have twin themes. Regarding the video, most of the footage shows the band playing the song “Dreamer” in a garage, however some scenes also depict nature. The song primarily relates to dreams, however there are also several references to nature. For example, some verses state “Listen to the wind,” “I can hear it sung in the birds” and “It’s like watching the sunrise.” Discussing both the song and the video, the band’s enigmatic frontman and vocalist Eric Nally states, “Nature is a quiet truth that lies within everything.”

According to Consequence of Sound, Nally elaborates, “Nature is a profound intuition that has deep meaning to me. I try to apply it to everything in my life, especially when it comes to creating music. ​Dreamer’ was one of my first conscious attempts to express this invisible force. I think it’s somewhat indescribable for a reason. You have to find it on a personal level and trust that it will connect you with everything.”

Nally continues:

I’m a visual person. So, for this Origins piece, I wanted to point out a few movies that I believe touch on nature in an inspiring way–whether through the story itself or how the directors and artists bring it to life. I referred to each of these films throughout the creative process for ‘Dreamer’ in order to set the tone for the song and provide inspiration for the visuals, cover art and music video.

To describe the music, it appears to resemble a cross between the bands Queen and Rush. The band’s presentation and sound seem to have the same theatrical style as Queen. Nally also looks, acts and sounds a little like Queen’s Freddie Mercury, however at times his voice hits relatively high registers and then sounds a bit like Rush’s Geddy Lee.

According to their Facebook page, the band went into hiatus on Oct. 27, 2014 stating that they wanted to spend more time with their families and pursue their own passions and ways to grow individually as artists. During the band’s five-year break, various members went on to play with other acts. Most noteworthy were the band’s trumpet player Alex Nauth winning the Cincinnati Entertainment Award for New Artist of the Year in late 2015 with the band Skulx and the band’s drummer winning two Cincinnati Entertainment Award nominations in 2017 in the categories of Best New Artist and Best Indie/Alternative Artist with the band Lung.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela