Mrs. Piss Shares Live Video Performance Of Self-Surgery

Roy Lott October 27th, 2021 - 1:27 PM

Mrs. Piss has released a live performance of their high-fidelity ranked debut album Self-Surgery via Sargent House. The album was released in June of last year and the performance was recorded in December in Northern California. Directed by Lance Jackman & Ben Chisholm, the band starts with the self-titled grungy punk track and then follows with songs You Took Everything, Nobody Wants To Party With Us, Mega Babes of the Wild Order, Knelt, Downer Surrounded By Uppers and lastly the track named after the band, Mrs. Piss. Check out the full performance below.

Mrs. Piss recently contributed to the Two Minutes to Late Night series, covering Nick Cave’s “Stagger Lee” and Soundgarden’s “Fourth of July” alongside members of Mutoid Man, Filth Is Eternal, Holy Tyrant and Cave In to name a few.

Forming in 2020, the band is composed of Chelsea Wolfe and Jess Gowrie. “To me, Mrs. Piss represents a musical chemistry cut short long ago that now gets a second chance,” Gowrie about the collaboration. “Creating with Chelsea has always been very liberating for me, and we both push each other to try new things: anything and everything.”

Wolfe was recently featured on metal band Converge’s latest album Bloodmoon: I as well as releasing her new song “Green Altar” as part of her Birth Of Violence tour sessions. She also shared a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock.”