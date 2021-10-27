Eels Share Catchy New Track “Steam Engine”, Announce Spring 2022 ‘Lockdown Hurricaine’ Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott October 27th, 2021 - 9:40 PM

Eels has released their catch and groovy new song “Steam Engine.” The track pays homage to the classic rock sound with great guitar riffs and killer drums. Check it out below.

“Steam Engine” follows the band’s recently released track “Good Night On Earth,” both featured on the groups upcoming studio LP Extreme Witchcraft, due out January 28 via PIAS Records and the band’s own E Works Records. Frontman Mark Oliver Everett, aka E, co-produced the record with PJ Harvey producer and guitarist John Parish, marking the first time the two have recorded together since 2001’s Souljacker album. “If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does,” E said in a press relase. “He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”

Eels will also be hitting the road this spring, with the first show set to take place on March 11 in Belfast. It will continue on to London, Zurich, Switzerland and Spain before heading to North America beginning May 8 in San Diego, CA. North American stops include Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York and Philadelphia before concluding May 28 in Atlanta, GA. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the band’s website.