Eels Share New Fuzzed-Out Single “Good Night on Earth” From Upcoming New Album

Michelle Leidecker October 12th, 2021 - 7:51 PM

After the announcement of their upcoming album and the release of single “Good Night On Earth” Eels have released the music video for the track. The song will be appearing on the band’s upcoming fourteenth studio album Extreme Witchcraft, which will be released on January 28 via PIAS Records and the band’s own E Works Records. The video follows lead singer as a TV head with the body of what seems to be some sort of tree walking around various sets. The overall 90s aesthetic matches the song itself, which mxdwn writer Michelle Leidecker calls a “rock single including the distorted guitars, a straight drum beat and hoarse vocals. The song has an overall optimistic feel despite the lyrics themselves. The sentiment of ‘Once upon a time, mom and dad felt fine/ Thought it was fine for a birth/ Ever since then the trouble never ends/ But it’s a good night on earth,’” encompasses the melancholy of being somewhere you might not want to be, but making the best of it nonetheless.

Mark Oliver Everett, who also goes by E, said about the creation of the record who he produced with John Parish: “John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met. A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably THE most polite person I’ve ever met. But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist. If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does. He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”

Eels are also going on tour Spring of 2022, including both European and American tour dates.