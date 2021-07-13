Eels Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

In October 2020, Eels dropped their album Earth To Dora. Now the band announced the Spring 2022 tour dates to support the album. The tour will feature both European dates and dates in North America. Starting in Belfast, Ireland, on March 11th, the end will conclude in Atlanta, GA on May 28th. This will be the band’s first tour since 2018/19. The tour was planned for 2020 after the release of Earth To Dora, but because of the ongoing pandemic, the tour was postponed.
Eels frontman Mark Oliver Everett says about touring again, “We’ve got a lot of pent-up energy from all the time spent cooped-up and unable to rock. It’s going to be an extra-special treat this time,” he says. “We always have the greatest time playing live, but this is gonna get crazy. Attendees will want to keep their cameras rolling, because we may explode.”
The project around Everett shared the stop motion video to their track “Earth to Dora” in April this year. The song was their second release of the album with the same name. “Are We Alright Again,” the first single of the album, featured actor Jon Hamm.
Everett himself has a few acting credits, he used to guest star in the Netflix original series Love.
Check out the tour dates below:
Eels 2022 Tour Dates: