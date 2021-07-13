Eels Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber July 13th, 2021 - 12:46 PM

In October 2020, Eels dropped their album Earth To Dora. Now the band announced the Spring 2022 tour dates to support the album. The tour will feature both European dates and dates in North America. Starting in Belfast, Ireland, on March 11th, the end will conclude in Atlanta, GA on May 28th. This will be the band’s first tour since 2018/19. The tour was planned for 2020 after the release of Earth To Dora, but because of the ongoing pandemic, the tour was postponed.

Eels frontman Mark Oliver Everett says about touring again, “We’ve got a lot of pent-up energy from all the time spent cooped-up and unable to rock. It’s going to be an extra-special treat this time,” he says. “We always have the greatest time playing live, but this is gonna get crazy. Attendees will want to keep their cameras rolling, because we may explode.”

The project around Everett shared the stop motion video to their track “Earth to Dora” in April this year. The song was their second release of the album with the same name. “Are We Alright Again,” the first single of the album, featured actor Jon Hamm.

Everett himself has a few acting credits, he used to guest star in the Netflix original series Love.

Check out the tour dates below:

Eels 2022 Tour Dates:

March 11 – Belfast, UK – Telegraph Building

March 12 – Dublin, Ireland — Olympia Theatre

March 14 – London, UK — Roundhouse

March 15 – Manchester, UK — Albert Hall

March 16 – Glasgow, UK — Barrowland

March 17 – Nottingham, UK — Rock City

March 18 – Southampton, UK – 02 Guildhall

March 21 – Munich, Germany — Zenith

March 22 – Cologne, Germany — Palladium

March 23 – Hamburg, Germany — Edel-Optics Arena

March 25 – Berlin, Germany —Verti Music Hall

March 27 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

March 30 – Lausanne, Switzerland — Les Docks

March 31 – Zurich, Switzerland — Hall 622,

April 1 – Trezzo sull’Adda, Milan, Italy — Live Club

April 2 – Bologna, Italy — Estragon

April 4 – Budapest, Hungary — Akvarium Klub

April 5 – Vienna, Austria — Gasometer

April 7 – Brussels, Belgium — Forest National

April 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live

May 8 – San Diego, CA — Belly Up

May 9 – Los Angeles, CA — Fonda Theatre

May 10 – Berkeley, CA — The UC Theatre,

May 12 – Seattle, WA — The Neptune Theatre

May 13 – Portland, OR — Revolution Hall

May 15 – Salt Lake City, UT — Metro Music Bar

May 16 – Boulder, CO — Boulder Theater

May 18 – Lawrence, KS — Liberty Hall

May 19 – Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue

May 20 – Chicago, IL — Metro

May 21 – Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA — Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall,

May 22 – Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club

May 24 – New York, NY — Webster Hall

May 25 – Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

May 26 – Glenside (Philadelphia), PA — Keswick Theatre

May 27 – Carrboro, NC — Cat’s Cradle

May 28 – Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse,