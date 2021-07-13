mxdwn Music

Eels Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

July 13th, 2021 - 12:46 PM

In October 2020, Eels dropped their album Earth To Dora. Now the band announced the Spring 2022 tour dates to support the album. The tour will feature both European dates and dates in North America. Starting in Belfast, Ireland, on March 11th, the end will conclude in Atlanta, GA on May 28th. This will be the band’s first tour since 2018/19. The tour was planned for 2020 after the release of Earth To Dora, but because of the ongoing pandemic, the tour was postponed.

Eels frontman Mark Oliver Everett says about touring again, “We’ve got a lot of pent-up energy from all the time spent cooped-up and unable to rock. It’s going to be an extra-special treat this time,” he says. “We always have the greatest time playing live, but this is gonna get crazy. Attendees will want to keep their cameras rolling, because we may explode.”

The project around Everett shared the stop motion video to their track “Earth to Dora” in April this year. The song was their second release of the album with the same name. “Are We Alright Again,” the first single of the album, featured actor Jon Hamm.

Everett himself has a few acting credits, he used to guest star in the Netflix original series Love.

Check out the tour dates below:

Eels 2022 Tour Dates:

March 11 – Belfast, UK – Telegraph Building
March 12 – Dublin, Ireland — Olympia Theatre
March 14 – London, UK — Roundhouse
March 15 – Manchester, UK — Albert Hall
March 16 – Glasgow, UK — Barrowland
March 17 – Nottingham, UK — Rock City
March 18 – Southampton, UK – 02 Guildhall
March 21 – Munich, Germany — Zenith
March 22 – Cologne, Germany — Palladium
March 23 – Hamburg, Germany — Edel-Optics Arena
March 25 – Berlin, Germany —Verti Music Hall
March 27 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel
March 30 – Lausanne, Switzerland — Les Docks
March 31 – Zurich, Switzerland — Hall 622,
April 1 – Trezzo sull’Adda, Milan, Italy — Live Club
April 2 – Bologna, Italy — Estragon
April 4 – Budapest, Hungary — Akvarium Klub
April 5 – Vienna, Austria — Gasometer
April 7 – Brussels, Belgium — Forest National
April 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live
May 8 – San Diego, CA — Belly Up
May 9 – Los Angeles, CA — Fonda Theatre
May 10 – Berkeley, CA — The UC Theatre,
May 12 – Seattle, WA — The Neptune Theatre
May 13 – Portland, OR — Revolution Hall
May 15 – Salt Lake City, UT — Metro Music Bar
May 16 – Boulder, CO — Boulder Theater
May 18 – Lawrence, KS — Liberty Hall
May 19 – Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue
May 20 – Chicago, IL — Metro
May 21 – Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA — Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall,
May 22 – Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club
May 24 – New York, NY — Webster Hall
May 25 – Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore
May 26 – Glenside (Philadelphia), PA — Keswick Theatre
May 27 – Carrboro, NC — Cat’s Cradle
May 28 – Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse,

