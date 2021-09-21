Metallica Performs Another Surprise Show At Chicago’s Metro Club

Home News Krista Marple September 21st, 2021 - 7:04 PM

Metallica has played yet again another surprise show for fans. This week, they performed at the Metro club in Chicago. The show took place on September 20, just four days after their surprise show in San Francisco.

The show in the Windy City was announced just a few hours prior. Tickets for the event were priced at $19.83, which was done on purpose. Metallica last performed at that venue back on March 12 in 1983. Tickets for this show, which consisted of 1,100 fans, completely sold out within an hour.

Metallica took to their social media page yesterday to comment on the surprise shows, “THAT was way too much fun last week as we finally played in front of real live fans for the first time in over two years in our hometown of San Francisco. So why not do it again. This time we’re in Chicago and we’ll be hitting the stage at the storied Metro on Clark Street tonight…our first time back there since 1983!!”

During their 16-track set, Metallica played a variety of songs from all different points in their career but was different than the one from the San Francisco show. Songs such as “Cyanide,” “Welcome Home” and “Battery” were all performed during Chicago’s show.

The metal band also took to their Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the Chicago show. The caption read, “CHICAGO!!!!!! Last night was insane! Thanks to all of you who were able to come out to the @metrochicago on such short notice…it was a night to remember!”

Metallica are currently scheduled to play at Louder Than Life, which will take place in Louisville, Kentucky this coming weekend. They are also set to play Aftershock in Sacramento as well as Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach.

Photo credit: Marv Watson