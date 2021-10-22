System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian Says He Does Not Want To Continue Touring Down The Line

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 22nd, 2021 - 4:38 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

System Of A Down’s frontman Serj Tankian has said that touring is not something he wants to continue doing down the road. The announcement came through Tankian’s Instagram post yesterday as the band rescheduled their Los Angeles performances for February of next year after Tankian tested positive for COVID-19.

In the Instagram post, Serj’s caption read, “After having 3 really fun shows, I got back to LA with flu-like symptoms. I am shocked that it could even be Covid as I am not just vaccinated but also incredibly careful. I am so sorry to have to push these dates yet again especially to those who made sacrifices to be here from out of town. Touring is not something I intend to continue doing down the line so these handful of shows have meant the world to me. Thank you for your love and understanding.”

The original LA performances were set to take place this weekend but have now been rescheduled for February 4 and 5 in 2022. According to the pictures in Tankian’s post, “All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refund availability will be sent to all ticket buyers via email.”

At their show in Las Vegas on October 16, System Of A Down played their two new songs “Genocidal Humanoidz” and “Protect the Land” live for the first time ever. Back in August, Tankian shared a new classical composition titled “Grieving Banner.”

Tankian’s Instagram post can be seen below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serj Tankian (@serjtankian)

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado