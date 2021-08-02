Serj Tankian Shares New Classical Composition “Grieving Banner”

Home News Jerry Morales August 2nd, 2021 - 10:37 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Armenian-American singer-songwriter and lead vocalist of System of a Down Serj Tankian has shared a new classical composition titled “Grieving Banner.” The composition serves as the newest taste of his forthcoming album, Cinematique Series: Violent Violins, that is set to be released on August 6. Tankain took to Twitter to promote the release.

Release week is here! Cinematique Series: ‘Violent Violins’ and ‘Illuminate’ will both be available in full on 8/6 via all major streaming platforms. Until then, here’s “Grieving Banner” from Cinematique Series: Violent Violins https://t.co/lhCQ1rx5ip #violentviolins #serjtankian — Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) August 2, 2021

The project is a part of a double album from what Tankian is dubbing as the Cinematique Series which includes the sister album, Cinematique Series: Illuminate, that will also be released on August 6. The Cinematique project serves as Tankian’s follow-up to his latest EP, Elasticity, that dropped earlier this year in March.

“Grieving Banner” starts out with a simple piano before turning into a beautiful layered instrumentation of strings. The dynamic between the strings’ and touches of vocalization create an open ambience that feels futuristic and space-like. Just like the parent album’s name suggests, the sound of the song’s violins serve as the focal point. Furthermore, the track could potentially serve as the soundtrack to a sci-fi space movie like Alfonso Cuaron’s Gravity or Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar.

The composition was preceded by the songs: “Cyber Criminal” and “Rasputin,” “Waiting For The Submarine” and “Love At The Border.” However, none of these tracks are able to replicate the atmosphere and depth that “Grieving Banner” creates.

“Grieving Banner” is available on YouTube. To pre-save Cinematique Series: Violent Violins, click here.

