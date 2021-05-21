Lana Del Rey Releases Three New Meditative Tracks In Anticipation of Upcoming Album

Home News Roy Lott May 21st, 2021 - 9:04 AM

Photo: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey has released three new buzz tracks as she is gearing up to release her seventh and eighth studio albums. The new tracks called “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” According to Pitchfork, she co-wrote “Blue Banisters” and “Text Book” with Gabriel Edward Simon, who produced the “Blue Banisters and co-produced “Text Book” with Zachary Dawes. Del Rey co-wrote “Wildflower Wildfire” with Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean, who also produced the song. Check them out below.

All three songs follow Del Rey’s previously released album Chemtrails Over the Country Club in March and could potentially be featured on one of her upcoming albums. The singer-songwriter announced she will be releasing her seventh LP Rock Candy Sweet on June 1, with her eighth Blue Banisters being released on July 4. Rey also hinted at a country cover album shortly after releasing Chemtrails Over the Country Club. “Spending so much time in a close circle of country music friends, I could see one option for a title coming from that. I also have a secondary title I like that summed up 18 months of my life,” she stated in an interview with Harpers Bazaar.

