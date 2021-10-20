Dr. Dre Receives Divorce Papers At Grandmother’s Funeral

Home News Joe Hageman October 20th, 2021 - 5:39 PM

Hip hop legend and super producer extraordinaire Dr. Dre was recently served with divorce papers at his own grandmother’s funeral. This development comes after long standing tensions with his estranged ex-wife Nicole Young. After 24 years of marriage, Young filed for divorce from Dre in 2020 citing irreconcilable differences. This most recent round of divorce papers being filed are related to the extra 1.2 million Dr. Dre is ordered by the judge to pay to cover Young’s legal fees. While both sides claim different versions of events, it is true that Dr. Dre was at his grandmothers burial ceremony or shortly afterwards that he was served with the papers by a process server. Dre claims that he was accosted while standing next to the casket of his grandmother, whom he adds played a special role in raising him. Attorneys for Young describe Dre being served in the parking lot after the burial ceremony.

Earlier this year Dre suffered a brain aneurysm and required hospitalization. While recovering from the brain injury, Dre’s house was subject to an attempted burglary. All of these events along with the ongoing divorce has made 2021 a particularly rough year for Dr Dre. Earlier in the year after his recovery from the brain aneurysm, Dre released a snippet of a song that remarks on both his injury and the ongoing divorce including lines such as “(Bitch) Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury”. Needless to say this is not a clean divorce proceeding. Next year Dre will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show along with his long time collaborator Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar among others. Perhaps the divorce proceeds can be in the rearview mirror by that point.