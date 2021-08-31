Duran Duran Shares Anthemic New Song “Anniversary” 

Home News Krista Marple August 31st, 2021 - 8:05 PM

Duran Duran have shared a brand new track titled “Anniversary” as a single off of their forthcoming album. Future Past, which will be their 15th studio album, is set to be released on October 22.

“Anniversary” was released to help celebrate the band’s 40th anniversary this year. The track is electrifying, upbeat and straight out of the ‘80s. The foundation of the song is made up of a catchy beat like one a band 40 years ago would make. The echoed vocals tie in with the beat to help achieve a nostalgic tone.

“‘Anniversary’ is a special song for us. Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest way,” said the band in a press release.

“After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ‘staying together’ can really mean, it’s not something we would have through song-worthy 40 years ago but we do today!”

Duran Duran also recently shared their track “More Joy!,” which is the second single to be featured on the upcoming album. The song featured Japanese experimental pop band CHAI and was released alongside an animated music video.

The English new wave band shared a tribute to the late David Bowie earlier this year by covering “Five Years,” which was originally performed by Bowie on his The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars album.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz