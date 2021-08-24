My Morning Jacket Announces New Self-Titled Album for October 2021 Release

Home News Casey Melnick August 24th, 2021 - 10:10 AM

American rock band My Morning Jacket have announced that they will be dropping a new album this fall. Last Friday, the band posted a teaser video along with a link to a website called August242021.com. This had fans speculating that new music in some form was on the way and those suspicions have been confirmed today.

The new album, which will be self-titled, will release October 22nd via ATO Records. My Morning Jacket will be the band’s first newly written music in over six years. Last year’s The Waterfall II was actually written and recorded in conjunction with 2015’s The Waterfall.

Alongside this album announcement, the band released the opening track of the album. “Regularly Scheduled Programming” is a synth heavy jam that features dynamic drums and an anthemic chorus. A song that wouldn’t seem out of place on The Waterfall II, lead singer Jim James’ vocals are emphasized in the mix as he croons about human love being replaced by social media, TV entertainment and drugs. The song gradually builds to a cathartic release. Screeching, distorted guitars combine with soaring vocals to create a powerful cacophony that abruptly resolves at the song’s conclusion.

In the band’s official statement, James spoke about the new single and upcoming album. “This song really hits home for me after what we’ve gone through with the pandemic.” Ultimately, James hopes that fans will be brought together by this upcoming project and that he is grateful he is still able to bring music to the world.

“I know that feeling you get from driving around blasting music you love, or even lying in bed and crying to the music you love. The fact that we’re able to be a part of people’s lives in that way is so magical to us, and it feels really good that we’re still around to keep doing that.”

Co-directed by James and George Mays, the video features the band taking a road trip through a desert. Instead of taking in the view, the band is shown to be occupied by materialistic and escapist objects. After taking drugs, the band is depicted playing in a psychedelic forest. My Morning Jacket crash their vehicle at the climax of the song and are launched into a wall of sound.

My Morning Jacket was formed in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1998. Currently consisting of five members, the band is notorious for their epic live performances. The band has an diverse discography that dabbles in several sub-genres of rock and country music. My Morning Jacket will be the group’s ninth full length project.

The band announced last week that fans will need either proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests to attend their upcoming tour. The nationwide tour is set to begin in Charlotte on August 27th. My Morning Jacket, Ghost, Miley Cyrus and many more artists are set to be featured on The Metallica Blacklist, an upcoming 53-track cover album celebrating the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s 1991 self-titled release.

My Morning Jacket Tracklist

Regularly Scheduled Programming Love Love Love In Color Least Expected Never In The Real World The Devil’s In The Details Lucky To Be Alive Complex Out Of Range, Pt. 2 Penny For Your Thoughts I Never Could Get Enough

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna