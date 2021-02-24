Behemoth Frontman Nergal Launches Ordo Blasfemia Crowdfunding Campaign to Fight Poland’s Anti-Blasphemy Laws After He Was Convicted of Offending Religious Feelings

Home News Aaron Grech February 24th, 2021 - 10:47 PM

Behemoth frontman Nergal, real name Adam Darski, was found guilty of “offending religious feelings” in Poland earlier this month, which resulted in a fine of 18,500 zloty, which amounts to $4,980. Darski is refusing to pay the fine and has now launched a crowdfunding campaign called Ordo Blasfemia, which is seeking to fight the nation’s anti-blasphemy laws.

The crowdfunding campaign is accompanied by a video uploaded by Darski, who blasts what he calls “the last bastion of catholic fundamentalist regime,” within the country’s anti-blasphemy laws. His criticism of the Catholic fundamentalism goes even further in the video, as Darski alleges that the Poland’s clergy allegedly uses their influence to help cover up allegations of sexual misconduct. At the end of the video, he thanks his fan and says “Hail freedom and hail Satan.”

“Many Polish artists, including myself, have been dragged into court rooms, at our own significant costs, to defend ourselves against nonsensical blasphemy laws made by archaic Politicans. Their intent is to censor anyone who does not conform to the archaic religious laws of our country. The time has come for Polish artists to fight back – join us in the Ordo Blasfemia,” Darksi wrote in the YouTube description.

Darski was convicted by these anti-blasphemy charges for uploading a picture on Facebook which showed a clothed foot stepping on top of an image of the Virgin Mary. This isn’t the only time he’s had to appear in court over similar charges either, last year he was forced to defend Behemoth’s white eagle logo and in 2012 he nearly faced prison time for ripping up a bible on stage during a 2008 concert.