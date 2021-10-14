SZA Announces Good Days Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott October 14th, 2021 - 8:45 PM

SZA has announced a handful of intimate tour dates taking place this fall. The “Good Days Fall 2021” tour is set to start November 3 in Houston, Texas before making its way to Austin, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City and her previously announced festival gig at Las Vegas’ Day N’ Vegas Music Festival November 14. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, October 15 via Ticketmaster. See the full list of tour dates below.

The name of the tour is named after her chart-topping song of the same name, which follows her previously released single “Hit Different” with Ty Solla $ign. She then released three new tracks in August called “Nightbird,” “Joni” and “I Hate You” via Soundcloud to hold fans over for her much-anticipated sophomore effort that has yet to have a release date or title.

The R&B songstress recently released the music video to her song “The Anonymous Ones,” which was a part of the soundtrack to the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. SZA was featured on the remix to Kali Uchis’ Fue Mejor along with its accompanying music video.

SZA 2021 Tour Dates:

11/03 — Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11/06 — Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

11/07 — Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

11/09 — Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11/11 — Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

11/14 — Las Vegas, NV – Day N Vegas Festival

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna