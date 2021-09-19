Karen Dalton: In My Own Time Documentary Announced For Fall 2021 Release Featuring Narration By Angel Olsen And Interviews With Nick Cave, Vanessa Carlton And Others

Home News Krista Marple September 19th, 2021 - 7:53 PM

Various artists have come together to help create a documentary surrounded by Karen Dalton, who is known for being an incredibly talented folks blues singer. Karen Dalton: In My Own Time features efforts from artists such as Angel Olsen, Nick Cave, Vanessa Carlton and more. The documentary is currently set to be released in theaters on October 1 and on digital platforms November 16.

Dalton was very well known for her talents in the folks blues music scene back in the ‘60s. More specifically, she was a huge contributor to the growth of Greenwich Village’s folk music scene in New York City. Dalton released two albums before she passed away after contracting AIDS at the age of 55.

Karen Dalton: In My Own Time, which is named after her second album, was directed by Robert Yapkowitz and Richard Peete and was executively produced by Wim Wenders. The documentary will feature music composed by Julia Holter as well as some of Dalton’s handwritten poetry and journal entries read by Angel Olson.

Both Nick Cave and Vanessa Carlton contributed by participating in interviews. Along with them, Dalton’s daughter Abralyn Baird and Dalton’s previous label boss Michael Lang were also interviewed. The documentary is also said to feature raw, unearthed footage that was discovered after a fire that occurred in 2018. During that fire, most of her archive was destroyed.

A trailer for the documentary has been released. The two-minute clip highlights some of the major parts of the documentary, which includes footage of Dalton as well as snippets of the interviews done with various people.

Photo credit: Owen Ela