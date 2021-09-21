Eels Announce New Album Extreme Witchcraft For January 2022 Release, Share New Song “Good Night On Earth”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 21st, 2021 - 8:08 PM

Eels will release their fourteenth studio album Extreme Witchcraft on January 28 via PIAS and the band’s own E Works Record. The leader of Eels leader Mark Oliver Everett co-produced the record with PJ Harvey producer and guitarist John Parish, marking the first time the two have recorded together since 2001’s Souljacker album.

The Eels have also released a single “Good Night On Earth” alongside the announcement. “Good Night On Earth” is a rock single including the distorted guitars, a straight drum beat and hoarse vocals. The song has an overall optimistic feel despite the lyrics themselves. The sentiment of “Once upon a time, mom and dad felt fine/ Thought it was fine for a birth/ Ever since then the trouble never ends/ But it’s a good night on earth.”

Listen to “Good Night On Earth” here:

“John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met. A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably THE most polite person I’ve ever met. But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist,” ‘E’ said in a statement. “If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does. He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”

The release comes after Eels released Earth To Dora just last year, making Extreme Witchcraft their 14th studio album. mxdwn writer Phoebe Smith wrote an album review on Earth To Dora which “features of the album is the relaxed, tranquil feeling it invites the listener to embrace. From start to finish, the listener is met with shakers and smooth, soft vocals set to a tight baseline and crisp guitar riffs. No one element is truly dominant, everything swirls together harmoniously like a coffee stirred with creamer. This serenity is a feeling that’s consistently preserved throughout the album, though it can certainly become boring at times.”