Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy Unveils Two New Song “Cmon America” and “UR-60 Unsent” for Sub-Pop Singles Club

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 11th, 2021 - 12:56 PM

Jeff Tweedy has just released a pair of solo tracks for Sub Pop Singles Club titled “C’mon America” and “UR-60 Unsent.” They were released through the subscription-only series that include music from artists like John Waters, Washed Out, and Hand Habits, with Jeff Tweedy being one of many amazing artists on the records.

According to consequence.net, “‘C’mon America,’ the A-side, is described in a press release as from an ‘unreleased group of songs with mostly sci-fi lyrics,'” and has a “twangy and sarcastic” sound. On the flip side “’UR-60 Unsent,’ the B-side, is billed as ‘a pitiful tale of an unsent lovesick mixtape, taken from a separate batch of unreleased songs with mostly pitiful lyrics.'”

Jeff Tweedy has been very active in releasing music lately, including a song for his wife released on their sixth anniversary titled “In A Sad Kinda Way,” which mxdwn writer Dylan Clark says has a “rough nature of the recording” which “juxtaposes Tweedy’s quaint guitar chords, as well as his soft vocal delivery. It is a short, sweet and simple serenade for his wife, lasting only just over two minutes.” Tweedy has also shared a cover of the Ted Lasso theme song which mxdwn writer Aswath Viswanathan says “composes a softer, calmer version of Mumford’s song. With stripped down instrumentation that comes down to an acoustic guitar and Tweedy’s vocals, the track sounds soft and heartwarming.”

Photo Credit Alyssa Fried