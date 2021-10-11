James Blake Drops New Melancholic Version of “Funeral” Featuring slowthai

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 11th, 2021 - 9:57 PM

James Blake has just released a new version of his track “Funeral” featuring slowthai. The track is originally from Blake’s fifth studio album, Friends That Break Your Heart, which was released on October 8 via Republic Records. The video has a very melancholic feel to it, with a single camera spinning slowly in circles around black and white footage of what seems to be some sort of procession.

Watch the “Funeral” video here:

Friends That Break Your Heart, the album from which the song is from, was announced back in July, alongside the release of another single “Say What You Will.” Mxdwn writer Roy Lott writes about it saying “The song is much like Blake’s incredible style filled with piano and soft-tempo production with harmonizing vocals. Its accompanying cinematic visual stars fellow producer Finneas, who takes all of the spotlight that Blake seemingly wants in the video.” Blake later released “Life is Not The Same” which mxdwn writer Gasmyne Cox says “‘Life is Not The Same’ gives a bigger picture to what is to come on the album. Encompassing a dreamlike melody and looking within kind of lyrics ‘Life is Not The Same’ can be seen as a way to try to fill in the holes left behind after something life changing happens. Blake uses range and vulnerability to get his message across on this track and future songs.”