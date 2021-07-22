James Blake Announces New Album Friends That Break Your Heart for September 2021 Release, Shares Fall Tour Dates and Compares Himself to Finneas in New Music Video for “Say What You Will”

Home News Roy Lott July 22nd, 2021 - 5:56 PM

Grammy-Award-winning singer and producer James Blake has announced his new album Friends That Break Your Heart, set to be released September 10 via Republic Records. With the album announcement, Blake also released its lead single “Say What You Will” along with its music video. The song is much like Blake’s incredible style filled with piano and soft-tempo production with harmonizing vocals. Its accompanying cinematic visual stars fellow producer Finneas, who takes all of the spotlight that Blake seemingly wants in the video. Check it out below.

Blake will also be embarking on a 15-city North American tour in support of the upcoming LP. It is set to kick off on September 16 in San Diego, CA, and will include stops in Berkely, CA, Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Bowl, Chicago and New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Tickets for the tour will be available on July 30 at 10 am local time with presale access starting July 26. Fans can sign up for presale via Blake’s website. See the full list of tour dates below.

Friends That Break Your Heart follows the release of his Covers EP and Before EP last year, which included his beautiful rendition of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed.” It also marks his first release of new material since 2019’s Assume Form

FRIENDS THAT BREAK YOUR HEART Tracklist

1. Famous Last Words

2. Life Is Not The Same

3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)

4. Funeral

5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)

6. I’m So Blessed You’re Mine

7. Foot Forward

8. Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)

9. Say What You Will

10. Lost Angel Nights

11. Friends That Break Your Heart

12. If I’m Insecure