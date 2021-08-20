James Blake Shares Vulnerable New Single “Life is Not The Same”

James Blake releases his second track “Life is Not The Same,” from his new album Friends That Break Your Heart. Friends That Break Your Heart will come out on September 10th via Republic Records. Blake will also be going on tour Sept. 16 in San Diego, California at The Observatory North Park and will last until October 15 in Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle. He will also be following Live Nation’s new policy for band members and attendees going to any of his shows during the tour. Tickets are now on sale.
Blake collaborated with producer duo Take A Daytrip who has worked with Kanye West to make “Industry Baby.” “Life is Not The Same” gives a bigger picture to what is to come on the album. Encompassing a dreamlike melody and looking within kind of lyrics “Life is Not The Same” can be seen as a way to try to fill in the holes left behind after something life changing happens. Blake uses range and vulnerability to get his message across on this track and future songs.
The Fader comments on Blake’s song for “locking into fragile melodies and bold compositional swings with ease.”
Entertainment Weekly praises, “when it comes to Blake’s lush R&B balladry, there’s just no competition.”
FRIENDS THAT BREAK YOUR HEART Tracklist
1. Famous Last Words
2. Life Is Not The Same
3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)
4. Funeral
5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)
6. I’m So Blessed You’re Mine
7. Foot Forward
8. Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)
9. Say What You Will
10. Lost Angel Nights
11. Friends That Break Your Heart
12. If I’m Insecure
TOUR DATES:
Thursday, September 16, 2021 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
Friday, September 17, 2021 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
Sunday, September 19, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Greek Theatre*
Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore
Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – The State Theatre
Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Auditorium
Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
Friday, October 8, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Saturday, October 9, 2021 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
Friday, October 15, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
