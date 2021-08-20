James Blake Shares Vulnerable New Single “Life is Not The Same”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 20th, 2021 - 9:30 PM

James Blake releases his second track “Life is Not The Same,” from his new album Friends That Break Your Heart. Friends That Break Your Heart will come out on September 10th via Republic Records. Blake will also be going on tour Sept. 16 in San Diego, California at The Observatory North Park and will last until October 15 in Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle. He will also be following Live Nation’s new policy for band members and attendees going to any of his shows during the tour. Tickets are now on sale.

Blake collaborated with producer duo Take A Daytrip who has worked with Kanye West to make “Industry Baby.” “Life is Not The Same” gives a bigger picture to what is to come on the album. Encompassing a dreamlike melody and looking within kind of lyrics “Life is Not The Same” can be seen as a way to try to fill in the holes left behind after something life changing happens. Blake uses range and vulnerability to get his message across on this track and future songs.

The Fader comments on Blake’s song for “locking into fragile melodies and bold compositional swings with ease.”

Entertainment Weekly praises, “when it comes to Blake’s lush R&B balladry, there’s just no competition.”

FRIENDS THAT BREAK YOUR HEART Tracklist

1. Famous Last Words

2. Life Is Not The Same

3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)

4. Funeral

5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)

6. I’m So Blessed You’re Mine

7. Foot Forward

8. Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)

9. Say What You Will

10. Lost Angel Nights

11. Friends That Break Your Heart

12. If I’m Insecure

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, September 16, 2021 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Friday, September 17, 2021 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Sunday, September 19, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Greek Theatre*

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore

Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – The State Theatre

Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Auditorium

Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Friday, October 8, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 15, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz