Behemoth Working On New Album Intended for Fall 2021 Release, Signs Worldwide Deal with Nuclear Blast and Hints at Tour with Arch Enemy

Home News Krista Marple February 17th, 2021 - 6:43 PM

Extreme metal band Behemoth has announced their forthcoming album that is supposedly due to be released this fall under Nuclear Blast. While the band has been partially releasing music under Metal Blade for some time now, they have recently re-signed with Nuclear Blast after having worked with them in the past.

“Nuclear Blast has been a household name in metal for decades, and Behemoth has been part of that long and illustrious history. But now is about the future, and we look forward to beginning Behemoth’s next chapter with a refocused and revitalized team at Nuclear Blast,” said Adam “Nergal” Darski of Behemoth.

With the announcement of the new album came the news that Behemoth is currently planning to go on tour with Arch Enemy. The tour is supposedly set to take place this fall and will be a European arena tour.

The upcoming release from Behemoth, which has been confirmed that is currently in the works, will be their first full-length release since their 2018 album I Loved You at Your Darkest. However, there was slight concern that the album could potentially not be completed before the fall.

In 2019, a photo of Darski stepping on an image of the Virgin Mary surfaced on Facebook and caused Darski to face anti-blasphemy charges in Poland. There was speculation that if he was found guilty of “offending religious feelings” then he would be facing up to two years in prison. Just yesterday, the Behemoth frontman was found guilty but is only being required to pay a fine of 15,000 zloty and another 3,500 zloty for legal fees, which translates to almost $5,000.

Behemoth recently held a live stream concert event titled “In Absentia Dei,” which translates to “in the absence of God.” The live stream took place on September 5 at a secret church location. The event was held only a few months after the release of their May EP A Forest.