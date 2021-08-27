Jason Isbell Covers Rolling Stones in Honor of Late Charlie Watts

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 27th, 2021 - 9:08 PM

Even on Jason Isbell and the 400 unit current tour they continue to play a Rolling Stones cover song, “Sway” which they recently played on August 22 at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, IL. After Charlie Watts passed away, Jason still continues to play Rolling Stone songs as an encore for every show since his death, according to stereogum.

Other songs he has played in tribute are “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking,” “Moonlight Mile” and on August 26th in Grand Rapids “Gimme Shelter” with an opener from Britney Spears.

Jason and the 400 unit are still requiring proof of vaccination. His next show will be on September 2-5 at the Bonnaroo Music &Art Festival in Manchester, TN. Tickets are on sale now and also for future shows.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz