Jason Isbell Announces Official Release Date For New Album Georgia Blue, Shares Cover Of R.E.M’s “Driver 8”

Jason Isbell had promised a covers album last year dedicated to the state of Georgia who helped win the presidential election in 2020. The covers album, Georgia Blue, will feature contributions from Julien Baker, Brandi Carlile and more and it has just been announced that its official release date is October 15. The album is being released via Southeastern, and has an impressive lineup. The cover album’s official tracklist has also been released, and includes collaborations with plus collaborations with Béla Fleck, Steve Gorman, Peter Levin, Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, Chris Thile, Sadler Vaden, Adia Victoria and John Paul White, which will be covering the likes of R.E.M., Drivn’ N’ Cryin’, James Brown, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Otis Redding, the Black Crowes, Indigo Girls, Now It’s Overhead, Gladys Knight & the Pips, the Allman Brothers Band, and Vic Chesnutt.

Isbell has also officially released his cover of R.E.M.’s “Driver 8,” which he first performed live last month. The studio version of the song features John Paul White, who is formerly of the Civil Wars. The cover is more upbeat than the R.E.M. version that first topped charts, and within the context of Georgia’s deciding factor within the election, it seems only fair that this is the case. The guitar comes together with the vocals in a way that makes it feel as if you’re going on a roadtrip and the possibilities are endless.

Listen to Jason Isbell’s cover of “Driver 8” here:

The profits from this cover album are set to go to three different organizations: Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia STAND-UP, all of which have had a part in the canvassing and work against voter suppression laws in the state of Georgia and beyond. Always pioneering for doing the right thing, Isbell has dropped multiple performance opportunities over vaccine policies in place, such as his performance in Houston, and his headlining spot at Bristol Rhythm and Blues.

