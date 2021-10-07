Robert Plant Collaborates With Alison Krauss On New Song “High and Lonesome”, Raise The Roof Out November 19

Home News Aaron Grech October 7th, 2021 - 7:19 PM

Legendary rock vocalist Robert Plant and acclaimed bluegrass artist Alison Krauss have joined forces on the new single “High and Lonesome,” which will be featured on Plant’s upcoming studio album Raise the Roof, out on November 19 via Rounder Records. Joining the duo on this new track are Jay Bellerose on drums, percussion and claps, Dennis Crouch on bass, T Bone Burnett on electric guitar, mellotron and harmony vocals, Viktor Krauss on mellotron, Marc Ribot on guitar, hofner bass and claps, Russell Pahl on pedal steel and regular guitar and Jeff Taylor on bass accordion. Burnett and Plant both wrote the new single.

“High and Lonesome” channels Plant’s passion for the blues music that influenced his entire career, as gritty honky tonk basslines, rhythmic electric guitar chords and steady percussion rip through the instrumental. Krauss’ vocals work like magic alongside Plant, who gives a more restrained performance on this song.

“It’s such a far cry from everything I’ve done before,” Plant said about Raise the Roof in a press release. “I love the whole kaleidoscope of music that I’ve explored, but this is a place where you can think within the song, you can decide how to bring home an emotion. It’s another blend that we’ve got, and long may we have more of them.”

As the lead vocalist of Led Zeppelin, Plant hardly needs an introduction regarding his lengthy career in the music industry. Following the group’s disbandment in 1980, Plant has gone on to release a number of studio albums in the subsequent decades, beginning with Pictures at Eleven, which featured fellow rock icon Phil Collins.

Raise The Roof Tracklist

1. Quattro (World Drifts In)

2. The Price of Love

3. Go Your Way

4. Trouble With My Lover

5. Searching for My Love

6. Can’t Let Go

7. It Don’t Bother Me

8. You Led Me to The Wrong

9. Last Kind Words Blues

10. High and Lonesome

11. Going Where the Lonely Go

12. Somebody Was Watching Over Me

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz