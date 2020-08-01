Robert Plant Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1)

Home News Paige Willis August 1st, 2020 - 3:52 PM

Former Led Zepplin lead singer Robert Plant has shared song “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1)” that was previously unreleased. According to a press release the former Zepplin member is releasing a collection called Digging Deep. Plant also has his own podcast that shares the title of the collection he is releasing. This song is just the first of three previously unreleased songs.

Plant comments on the making of this project saying,“I spent time in the hill country of north Mississippi around Como, dropping back to Clarksdale, the incredible center of black music talent over the years,” said Plant. “I weaved my car through the Delta back roads, listening to the remarkable protestations of Mississippi AM radio. I was looking at my world and my times from this unfamiliar place and found myself exposed to a nightmare world of half-truths.”

Digging Deep, out October 2, will include songs of the artists past solo career including songs that received Grammy nominations. Songs “Hurting Kind,” and “Shine It All Around” the first being a #1 rock hit, and the second earning him a Grammy nod will be featured on the collection. Digging Deep will also include features of famous artists such as Jimmy Page, Phil Collins and Patty Griffin.

The announcement of Digging Deep just came earlier this week on his podcast that has over 1.6 million streams according to the press release.

TRACKLISTING:

CD1

1. Rainbow

2. Hurting Kind

3. Shine It All Around

4. Ship of Fools

5. Nothing Takes the Place of You *

6. Darkness, Darkness

7. Heaven Knows

8. In the Mood

9. Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1) *

10. New World

11. Like I’ve Never Been Gone

12. I Believe

13. Dance with You Tonight

14. Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down

15. Great Spirit (Acoustic)

CD2

1. Angel Dance

2. Takamba

3. Anniversary

4. Wreckless Love

5. White Clean & Neat

6. Silver Rider

7. Fat Lip

8. 29 Palms

9. Last Time I Saw Her

10. Embrace Another Fall

11. Too Much Alike (Feat. Patty Griffin) *

12. Big Log

13. Falling in Love Again

14. Memory Song (Hello Hello)

15. Promised Land

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz