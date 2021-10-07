Garbage Shares NSFW Music Video For “Anonymous XXX”

Home News Aaron Grech October 7th, 2021 - 6:58 PM

Rock band Garbage are back with a new music video for “Anonymous XXX,” which lives up to its name thanks to the raunchy aesthetics brought forth by director Javi Mi Amor. This track was featured on Garbage’s latest studio album No Gods No Masters, which was released back in June. A teaser for the video also appeared on the group’s Instagram.

“Anonymous XXX” is a festival of decadence between the shots of frontwoman Shirley Manson singing in a flat and the plethora of BDSM leather, ropes and costumes that follow the performer’s seductive voice. The track’s jangly guitar’s and Butch Vig’s eclectic drumming give the song a psychedelic, yet catchy vibe, as if the Talking Heads reunited in a burlesque house. According to Vig, both the new wave icons and Roxy Music inspired the track.

“As we worked on it, we were trying to incorporate some Roxy Music, like there’s the sax and some of the keyboard sounds,” Vig explained in the video’s YouTube description. “Steve kept doing these guitar riffs, which to me sounded like Talking Heads and so I started thinking about records like Remain in Light that just have these amazing grooves. We’re channeling a lot of different influences, but I think it still sounds like Garbage.”

Despite coming off the heels of a new album, Garbage have kept busy with their 20th anniversary reissue of beautifulgarbage , which came out last week. This reissue contained the never before released “Androgyny,” which captures the absurdity of “gender normativity.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi