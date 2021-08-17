Garbage Announce 20th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue of beautifulgarbage for October 2021 Release

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 17th, 2021 - 7:12 PM

Garbage will be celebrating their 20th anniversary while releasing all three sets of beautifulgarbage on October 1st via UMe. Each set has something for everyone and an unheard single called “Androgyny” will also be on the first album.

Shirley Mason singer of Garbage shares her thoughts on the band’s upcoming anniversary: “We wanted to celebrate the release of our third album in the same manner as we have celebrated the 20th anniversaries of our previous two records, as we cherish this third child of ours just as much as its predecessors. Over time it has garnered more and more respect from our fans, with many of the songs remaining in rotation in our live sets to this day. We’ve always felt incredibly proud of this record and felt it was in many ways very much ahead of its time.”

Androgyny means having the sexual organs of both sexes while also having the physical looks of both males and females. The lyrics fit the title accurately since androgynous individuals can go into either bathroom. It also tells the audience to keep an open mind when they talk to people and don’t assume their genders. The video does require some viewer discretion, but nothing to out of control is happening.

As of last week Garbage launched a US tour supporting Alanis Morissette. Tickets are now on sale.

beautifulgarbage 20th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:

CD1

01. Shut Your Mouth (2021 Remaster)

02. Androgyny (2021 Remaster)

03. Can’t Cry These Tears (2021 Remaster)

04. Til The Day I Die (2021 Remaster)

05. Cup Of Coffee (2021 Remaster)

06. Silence Is Golden (2021 Remaster)

07. Cherry Lips (2021 Remaster)

08. Breaking Up The Girl (2021 Remaster)

09. Drive You Home (2021 Remaster)

10. Parade (2021 Remaster)

11. Nobody Loves You (2021 Remaster)

12. Untouchable (2021 Remaster)

13. So Like A Rose (2021 Remaster)

CD2 – B-sides & alt versions

01. Candy Says

02. Use Me

03. Sex Never Goes Out Of Fashion

04. Begging Bone

05. April 10th

06. Happiness Pt.2

07. Confidence

08. Enough Is Never Enough

09. Wild Horses (Live)

10. I’m Really Into Techno

11. Pride In The Name Of Love *

12. Androgyny (Rough Mix March 14, 2001) *

13. Til The Day I Die (Demo Sept 14, 1999) *

14. Nobody Loves You (Rough Mix March 14, 2001) *

15. Breaking Up The Girl (Acoustic)

16. Silence Is Golden (Demo Sept 14, 1999) *

17. Can’t Cry These Tears (Rough Mix March 14, 2001) *

18. Shut Your Mouth (Live)

19. Begging Bone (Early Demo Mix)

CD3 – Remixes

01. Shut Your Mouth (Jagz Kooner Radio Mix) *

02. Shut Your Mouth (Jolly Music Scary Full Vocal Mix)

03. Shut Your Mouth (Professor Reay Clubbed Dead Pig Mix)

04. Androgyny (Neptunes Remix)

05. Androgyny Felix Da Housecat (Thee Glitz Mix)

06. Androgyny (The Architechs Mix)

07. Breaking Up The Girl (Timo Maas Radio Mix)

08. Breaking Up The Girl (Brothers In Rhythm Radio Edit)

09. Breaking Up The Girl (The Scourge Of The Earth Rodeo Rave Remix by Jimmy Caulty)

10. Breaking Up The Girl (Black Dog Wounded By The Warbeast)

11. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Le Royale Mix)

12. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Mauve’s Dark Remix With Acapella edit)

13. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (DJEJ’s Go Go Jam by Eli Janney)

14. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Roger Sanchez Tha S-Man’s Release Mix (Radio) Edit)

15. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Howie B Remix)

16. Parade End Of Night Mix *

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi