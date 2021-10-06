Big Thief Announce New Double Album For 2022

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 6th, 2021 - 3:03 PM

Big Thief, after having already released a number of singles this year, has announced a 20 song that will be coming out in 2022. As seen in a screenshot of the interview posted to Reddit, the album was written while quarantining for two weeks in a house in the Vermont woods in July 2020, and singer/guitarist Adrianne Lenker said, “We accumulated so many songs that we loved, maybe about 50. Twenty could be whittled down to 12, but not 50.” According to brooklynvegan.com “The album was later recorded at Sam Evian’s Flying Cloud studio in upstate New York, Jonathan Dixon’s Five Star Studio in California with engineer Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, The Killers, etc), Colorado’s Studio in The Clouds with engineer Dom Monks (Nick Cave, Laura Marling), and Tucson, Arizona’s Press On with engineer Scott McMicken (of Dr. Dog) and frequent Big Thief collaborator Mat Davidson (of Twain) on pedal steel and fiddle. Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia produced.”

In a statement by Adrienne Lenker regarding the upcoming release she speaks on the creation process of the song where they “focused on different chunks of songs… that were stylistically, or thematically, connected. Like, we could just play country music for two weeks and not think about the rock songs… I’ve noticed that a lot of this record is more uplifting and hopeful, which is funny, given the times we’re in. And there’s more acceptance, of the self and of the whole paradigm we’re in. The mysteries of humanity and how it’s all unfolding. I’ll probably be writing about that until I die!”

Big Thief has recently released singles “Little Things” and “Sparrow” as well as “Certainty” while also announcing their upcoming Fall 2021 tour.