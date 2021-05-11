Big Thief Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 11th, 2021 - 8:44 PM

Rock band Big Thief has announced the dates for their fall North American tour later this year. The tour will begin on September 7 in Louisville, KY and wrap up on October 1 in Philadelphia, PA. The group will perform shows in notable cities such as Austin, TX, Nashville, TN, Raleigh, NC, Queens, NY and Northampton, MA.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale here this Friday at 10 local time.

In partnership with the tour announcement, Big Thief has also released Big Thief – Live at The Bunker Studio as well as video footage from each of the songs. This collective of live performances was directed by Marisa Gesualdi in 2019, and many of the singles were pulled from their albums Two Hands and U.F.O.F., as well as “Black Diamonds” from Capacity. The collection includes songs such as “Not,” “Cattails,” “Shoulders” and many more. Big Thief – Live at The Bunker Studio can be purchased here.

Big Thief’s guitarist Buck Meek revealed in March that the band is nearly finished with a new album, the name yet to be announced. The group has also recently appeared on one of the covers, The Breeders’ “Off You,” for 4AD’s upcoming compilation Bills & Aches & Blues.

Big Thief Tour Dates:

9/7 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

9/8 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

9/11 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

9/12 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

9/14 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

9/15 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

9/17 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

9/18 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

9/20 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

9/21 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

9/22 – Raleigh, NC – North Caroline Museum of Art

9/24 – Richmond, VA – The National

9/25 – Queens, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival

9/27 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

9/28 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

9/30 – Northampton, MA – Pines Theatre

10/1 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer