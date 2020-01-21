Mitski Releases Heavy New Song “Cop Car” from The Turning Soundtrack

Home News Grayson Schmidt January 21st, 2020 - 5:42 PM

Mitski’s dark new single, “Cop Car” is a slight departure from her usual upbeat indie tone, but given that the song is off the soundtrack for the upcoming horror film The Turning, the tone makes sense. With a distorted, almost trance-like, grunge sound and Mitski’s ominous vocals “Cop Car” seems to be a perfect fit for the film adaptation of Henry James’ 1898 ghost story, The Turn of the Screw.

The film, set to be released Jan. 24, is directed by Floria Sigismondi, and stars Finn Wolfhard, Mackenzie Davis, and Brooklynn Prince. Aside from Mitski, the soundtrack features Courtney Love, Soccer Mommy, Empress Of, Vagabon, Warpaint, Cherry Glazerr, Kali Uchis, Alice Glass, Girl In Red, Kim Gordon, and Wolfhard’s new band The Aubreys. The soundtrack was produced by Los Angeles singer/songwriter Lawrence Rothman and producer Yves Rothman, and was partially inspired by the soundtracks from classic 1990s films. On working with Mitski for the soundtrack Lawrence Rothman said that “Cop Car” provided the exact feel he was hoping for during a pivotal scene in the film.

“I reached out to Mitski to see if she wanted to get involved as Floria and I had a feeling she would deliver a song that was guitar-based but cinematic,” Rothman said. “‘Cop Car’ went beyond what we imagined and we were ecstatic when she sent it to us!”

The Turning Soundtrack

1.Mother – Courtney Love

2. Cop Car – Mitski

3. Feed – Soccer Mommy

4. Kate’s Not Here – Girl In Red

5. SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide – Lawrence Rothman (ft. Pale Waves)

6. Call Me – Empress Of

7. The Wild – Vagabon

8. Getting Better (otherwise) – The Aubreys

9. Womb – Cherry Glazerr

10. The Brakes – Warpaint

11. Crust (neverreallyknewyou) – Lawrence Rothman

12. Judas Kiss – Lawrence Rothman & MUNA

13. The Turn – Kali Uchis

14. Sleep It Off – Alice Glass

15. Ouroboros – Dani Miller (of Surfbort)

16. I Don’t Know – Alison Mosshart (of The Kills)

17. Take No Prisoners – Living Things (ft. Sunflower Bean)

18. Crust – Lawrence Rothman

19. Silver – Kim Gordon