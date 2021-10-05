Henry Rollins Announces Good To See You Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Henry Rollins has officially announced the dates for his upcoming Spring 2022 tour. The “Good To See You” tour will be making 79 stops across North America.
According to Consequence of Sound, a statement claims that Rollins will “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months.” The statement continued with “It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell.”
The “Good To See You” 2022 tour will kick off in Royal Oak, Michigan on March 12. Throughout the tour, Rollins will make stops in cities like Cleveland, Northampton, New Haven, Brooklyn, Ft. Lauderdale, Nashville, St. Louis, Little Rock and many more. Rollins will play his final show of the tour in Montreal, Quebec on June 4.
Tickets for the “Good To See You” tour are currently on sale now.
At the end of July, Rollins teamed up with other artists such as Tyler, The Creator, Tim Meadows, Vince Staples, Bill Walton and more to work on a Converse ad. Tyler, The Creator directed the ad while the others were featured in the video to make up the “Really Cool Converse Club.” The ad was released just a few weeks prior to Tyler, The Creator’s newest album Call Me If You Get Lost.
Rollins was also featured on this year’s Gonerfest, which took place in Memphis, Tennessee. The festival was held September 23-26 and was the 18th Gonerfest to have taken place. The lineup also included artists such as Reigning Sound, Negative Approach, The Sheiks, Sweeping Promises and many more.
Good To See You 2022 Tour Dates:
03/12 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/13 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
03/14 – Columbus, OH – Southern Theatre
03/15 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square Center
03/16 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie Music Hall
03/17 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
03/18 – Homer, NY – Homer Center for the Arts
03/19 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music
03/20 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
03/21 – Albany, NY – Hart Theatre
03/22 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met
03/23 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
03/24 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
03/25 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
03/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
03/27 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
03/28 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage
03/30 – Richmond, VA – The National
03/31 – Raleigh, NC – Duke Energy Center
04/01 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
04/02 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
04/03 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
04/04 – Gainesville, FL – High Dive
04/05 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Lillian S Wells Hall
04/06 – Clearwater FL – Capitol Theater
04/07 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
04/08 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
04/09 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
04/10 – Chattanooga, TN – The Walker Theatre
04/11 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou
04/12 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
04/13 – Louisville, KY – Headliners
04/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre
04/15 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
04/16 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre
04/17 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
04/18 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
04/20 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre
04/21 – Burnsville, MN – Ames Center
04/22 – Lincoln, NE – Rococo Theatre
04/23 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place
04/24 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
04/25 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre
04/26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
04/27 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
04/28 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Soundstage
04/29 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Room
04/30 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater
05/01 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
05/02 – Austin, TX – Paramount
05/03 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
05/04 – Odessa, TX – Ector Theatre
05/05 – Albuquerque, NM – Kimo Theatre
05/06 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre
05/07 – Colorado Springs, CO – Stargazers Theater
05/08 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
05/09 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon
05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room
05/11 – Boise, ID – The Egyptian
05/12 – Bend, OR – Tower Theater
05/13 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre
05/14 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre
05/15 – Medford, OR – Armory
05/16 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre
05/17 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
05/18 – Spokane, WA – Bing Crosby Theatre
05/19 – Vancouver, BC – Rio Theatre
05/20 – Nanaimo, BC – Port Theatre
05/21 – Victoria, BC – Alix Goolden Performance Hall
05/24 – Calgary, AB – Bella Concert Hall
05/25 – Edmonton, AB – Citadel – Shoctor Theatre
05/26 – Saskatoon, AB – Broadway Theatre
05/27 – Winnipeg, MB – The Park Theatre
05/30 – Kingston, ON – The Grand Theatre
05/31 – Ottowa, ON – Algonquin Commons
06/01 – London, ON – London Music Hall
06/02 – St. Catharines, ON – FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
06/03 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
06/04 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Corona