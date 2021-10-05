Henry Rollins Announces Good To See You Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Krista Marple October 5th, 2021 - 7:20 PM

Henry Rollins has officially announced the dates for his upcoming Spring 2022 tour. The “Good To See You” tour will be making 79 stops across North America.

According to Consequence of Sound, a statement claims that Rollins will “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months.” The statement continued with “It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell.”

The “Good To See You” 2022 tour will kick off in Royal Oak, Michigan on March 12. Throughout the tour, Rollins will make stops in cities like Cleveland, Northampton, New Haven, Brooklyn, Ft. Lauderdale, Nashville, St. Louis, Little Rock and many more. Rollins will play his final show of the tour in Montreal, Quebec on June 4.

Tickets for the “Good To See You” tour are currently on sale now.

At the end of July, Rollins teamed up with other artists such as Tyler, The Creator, Tim Meadows, Vince Staples, Bill Walton and more to work on a Converse ad. Tyler, The Creator directed the ad while the others were featured in the video to make up the “Really Cool Converse Club.” The ad was released just a few weeks prior to Tyler, The Creator’s newest album Call Me If You Get Lost.

Rollins was also featured on this year’s Gonerfest, which took place in Memphis, Tennessee. The festival was held September 23-26 and was the 18th Gonerfest to have taken place. The lineup also included artists such as Reigning Sound, Negative Approach, The Sheiks, Sweeping Promises and many more.

Good To See You 2022 Tour Dates:

03/12 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/13 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

03/14 – Columbus, OH – Southern Theatre

03/15 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square Center

03/16 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie Music Hall

03/17 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

03/18 – Homer, NY – Homer Center for the Arts

03/19 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music

03/20 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

03/21 – Albany, NY – Hart Theatre

03/22 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met

03/23 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

03/24 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

03/25 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts

03/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

03/27 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

03/28 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

03/30 – Richmond, VA – The National

03/31 – Raleigh, NC – Duke Energy Center

04/01 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

04/02 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

04/03 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

04/04 – Gainesville, FL – High Dive

04/05 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Lillian S Wells Hall

04/06 – Clearwater FL – Capitol Theater

04/07 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

04/08 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

04/09 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

04/10 – Chattanooga, TN – The Walker Theatre

04/11 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou

04/12 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

04/13 – Louisville, KY – Headliners

04/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre

04/15 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

04/16 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

04/17 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

04/18 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

04/20 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre

04/21 – Burnsville, MN – Ames Center

04/22 – Lincoln, NE – Rococo Theatre

04/23 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

04/24 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

04/25 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre

04/26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

04/27 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

04/28 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Soundstage

04/29 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Room

04/30 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater

05/01 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

05/02 – Austin, TX – Paramount

05/03 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

05/04 – Odessa, TX – Ector Theatre

05/05 – Albuquerque, NM – Kimo Theatre

05/06 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

05/07 – Colorado Springs, CO – Stargazers Theater

05/08 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

05/09 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon

05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

05/11 – Boise, ID – The Egyptian

05/12 – Bend, OR – Tower Theater

05/13 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

05/14 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

05/15 – Medford, OR – Armory

05/16 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

05/17 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

05/18 – Spokane, WA – Bing Crosby Theatre

05/19 – Vancouver, BC – Rio Theatre

05/20 – Nanaimo, BC – Port Theatre

05/21 – Victoria, BC – Alix Goolden Performance Hall

05/24 – Calgary, AB – Bella Concert Hall

05/25 – Edmonton, AB – Citadel – Shoctor Theatre

05/26 – Saskatoon, AB – Broadway Theatre

05/27 – Winnipeg, MB – The Park Theatre

05/30 – Kingston, ON – The Grand Theatre

05/31 – Ottowa, ON – Algonquin Commons

06/01 – London, ON – London Music Hall

06/02 – St. Catharines, ON – FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

06/03 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

06/04 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Corona