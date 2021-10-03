We Are PIGS Collaborate With Korn’s Brian Welch And Love And Death’s JR Bareis On Powerful New Track “Kids”

Home News Krista Marple October 3rd, 2021 - 8:41 PM

We are PIGS has recently teamed up with Brian “Head” Welch of Korn as well as Love and Death’s JR Bareis for their collaborative track “Kids.” The song was created to help spread a powerful message as a piece of advice for for young musicians.

“Giving advice to young musicians over the years, the number one thing I tell them is to strive for uniqueness! There are so many copycats out there and the bands that stand out the most and have longevity all have a unique sound and quality to them that makes them unforgettable and loved by many,” said Welch.

“Kids” was produced, co-written and co-sung by Esjay Jones. She claimed that the track was inspired by the HBO show “Euphoria” by stating in a press release, “I was deeply troubled by its graphic and raw portrayal of sex, drugs, identity, social media and the difficulties of navigating life as a teenager today as seen on the show. It was hard to watch. I spoke to Brian about the concept — initially thinking the message was the ‘kids AREN’T alright,’ but as we started working together, we wanted to spread positivity, hope and purpose to youth with our words, and ‘kids are alright’ became the mantra.”

The collaborative track is upbeat, consistent while holding unique characteristics to make the track stand out from others. The upbeat instrumental mixed with the alternative metal tone and harsh vocals helps create a perfectly orchestrated cross over between metal and pop.

We are PIGS first made their debut back in the summer of 2020 after they covered Slipknot’s “Duality.” Their rendition was heavily electronic based, which made the cover stand out even more. At that point, the band had already known they would be collaborating with Welch in the future. Along with the Korn band member, they announced they would also be working with Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins and Sonny Sandoval of POD.

Following their debut cover track, We Are Pigs released their first original single “Pulse Queen.”