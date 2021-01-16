(We Are) Pigs Share Gritty New Animated Video For “Pulse Queen”

Home News Kyle Cravens January 16th, 2021 - 10:34 AM

South African born singer-songwriter and producer Esay Jones has been attaching her nu metal meets trap hybrid releases under the alias (We Are) Pigs since last summer. “Pulse Queen” is the first original single from the (We Are) Pigs moniker, following a cover of Slipknot’s Duality.

“Pulse Queen” released at the tail end of 2020, but the tune is not in the rearview yet, as a new music video just debuted for it this past week. In the animated visual, a hodgepodge of dystopian horrors flashes in sequence to the brutal riffs and brazen screams featured in the song. Some of the imagery includes a brain in a jar full of unknown liquid, a bass player with no legs still slapping the bass as good as anyone and a cartoon form of Jones herself, who dons what appears to be the disembodied head of a dead pig, whilst that same pigs bones are seen repurposed as the drummer’s drumsticks.

Jones, in a press statement, spoke on artists she has been admiring since her youth, saying, “My formative years were the late 90’s and early 2000’s, so artists like Alanis Morissette, Hole, Garbage, Deftones, Sneaker Pimps Incubus, Limp Bizkit etc had a visceral impact on me… It’s been motivating to lean on my influences and channel that into this project… I’ve always had a deep love for the nu metal era…honestly, it’s still my favorite time for music sonically.”

Jones has had over a decade of success in the music industry: during the first part, she cemented herself as one of South Africa’s top rock vocalists fronting Durban-based band Stealing Love Jones. The band achieved mainstream success with four number one singles, as well as sharing the stage with major international acts like Fall Out Boy, Violent Femmes, Seether, Jimmy Eat World, and many more.