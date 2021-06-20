We Are PIGS and M.O.B. Team Up for Moody New Single “Blood Diamond”

Home News Aaron Grech June 20th, 2021 - 7:40 PM

We Are PIGS, the project headed by singer-songwriter Esjay Jones has released a new single called “Blood Diamond, which features production from M.O.B, best known for his work with Fever 333, DJ Lethal and 311’s P-Nut. The song was written by Jones, Joshua Randy Freedman, Stewart Brooks and Andrea Rullo and is accompanied by a simplistic music video, where Jones sings in bathtub.

“Blood Diamond” highlights Jones Blend of pop, trap and nu metal, with her vocals switching between harsh screams, and more grunge-inspired pop vocals. The beat of the song is pure trap, with the genre’s iconic snare and beat on full display.

“’Blood Diamond’ is a song for all those healing and evolving in their lives, as I myself am still doing. In many ways I think the track was subconsciously written by a little girl that is still yearning for acceptance and learning what love really is while overcoming trauma,” Jones explained in a press release. “The pain of dealing with a dysfunctional parental relationship has really made for great art over the years but has also led to my own struggles with eating disorders, sexuality, self-love, and anger issues, and I just want people who are going through the same to know they are not alone. ‘Blood Diamond’ is my way of burying this burden and hopefully helping others navigate these stormy waters.”

We Are PIGS launched onto the scene last August in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with an electronic cover of Slipknot’s duality. Their next song “Moot” was a collaboration with Morgan Lander, who part of the band Kittie.