Bullet For My Valentine Announces New Self-Titled Album for October 2021

Home News Alison Alber July 7th, 2021 - 5:48 PM

Today the metal-core band Bullet For My Valentine announced their new self-titled Album Bullet For My Valentine.”This is the beginning of Bullet 2.0,” says vocalist and lead guitarist Matt Tuck. “It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it’s aggressive, it’s more visceral and passionate than it’s ever been.” The album is set to drop on October 22nd via Spinefarm / Search & Destroy Records; it will be the band’s seventh studio album. Tuck started writing the album back in 2019, and then in June 2020, While She Sleeps producer Carl Brown joined the work on the LP. Brown also produced and mixed the band’s 2018 album Gravity.

The band also dropped their new song “Knives” along with the accompanying video back in June. Check out the video below:

The video is very abstract and the flashing pictures warrant a warning before the actual video starts. Women in black splitter masks are constantly crawling around the floor and walls while the frontman looks the audience straight into the face. The song by itself is a typically hard-hitting metal song. Tuck’s echoing spoken work reminds a lot of early Metallica recordings. The video and song might not show a strong connection, but overall they go well together. The song shows a bigger notion towards heavy metal than the band’s previous style, metalcore. The band themselves referred to their upcoming album as “their heaviest, fiercest album so far.”

Check out Bullet For My Valentine’s cover art and tracklist below before its drop in October.

Tracklist

1. Parasite

2. Knives

3. My Reverie

4. No Happy Ever After

5. Can’t Escape The Waves

6. Bastards

7. Rainbow Veins

8. Shatter

9. Paralysed

10. Death By A Thousand Cuts