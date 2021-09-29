The New Band of Corey Taylor And Clowns’ Sons Vended Plays at Knotfest Iowa

Home News Skyler Graham September 29th, 2021 - 1:55 PM

Slipknot has been one of the leading heavy metal bands since the Iowa-based group formed in 1995. Now, some of the members’ sons have formed a band — Vended — have formed a metal group of their own. According to an article on Loudwire, Vended performed their recently released “Asylum” and “Antibody” over the weekend at Knotfest Iowa.

“Asylum” begins with punchy drums that lead into a synchronized headbanging, followed by a blue-painted frontman Griffin Taylor — son of Slipknot’s lead Corey Talor — screaming passionately at the edge of the stage. A natural performer, Taylor stops midway through the screaming to announce, “I want to see every motherfucker in here move.” Right when it feels as though the song is about to end, drummer Simon Crahan, Clown’s son, picks up the rhythm for another round of deep, chesty yells.



“Antibody” likewise carries powerful performance energy, but with slightly more melodic guitar riffs. Bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki can flawlessly headbang and move in rhythm all while intricately playing their parts, seamlessly blending the talent of a musician and attitude of the audience.

Knotfest has been going on since 2012, but Vended only played their first headline show in 2020. The group is also scheduled to perform at Knotfest L.A. on Nov. 5, which will also feature Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage and Fever 333. The band was also planning on bringing their festival to Brazil, but had to postpone the year’s event until December 2022.