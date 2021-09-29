Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp Join Forces on New Single “Wasted Days”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 29th, 2021 - 8:11 PM

Bruce Springsteen is joined for the first time by John Mellencamp in their duet single “Wasted Days” which was released today via Republic Records. The debut is the first single from Mellencamp’s upcoming LP which is going to be released in 2022. The duet is unveiled alongside an official music video directed and produced by filmmaker and frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Mellencamp and Springsteen filmed the video together in New Jersey this September.

The video has a very muted feeling to it, in true Springsteen style, the video follows Springsteen and Mellencamp playing guitar among kitchens and lawns and meadows of the New Jersey home. “How can a man watch his life go down the drain/ How many moments has he lost today” Springsteen sings, surrounded by imagery of poker chips and family life. Although the harmonicas and other instruments aren’t seen, they take over the song, allowing for a very old-timey feel.

Watch the video here:

Bruce Springsteen has been collaborating a lot lately, taking part in Tom Morello’s The Atlas Underground Fire album where he plays on the cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” in addition to his own live shows over the course of the last couple of months. Mellencamp has also been performing live, taking part in the latest livestream for Virtual Farm Aid with Willie Nelson and Neil Young. His album is set for release this upcoming 2022, although more information about exactly when it will be released is not yet available.