J. Cole Announces Fall 2021 The Off-Season Tour Dates

J. Cole has officially announced his upcoming fall tour The Off-Season. The Germany-based rapper will be hitting the road with support from 21 Savage and Morray. The Off-Season kicks off in Miami, FL on September 24.

Throughout the tour, J. Cole will make stops in cities such as Greensboro, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Phoenix and more. The 17-city tour will feature both supporting acts at every show. J. Cole, along with 21 Savage and Morray, will make the final stop in Los Angeles on October 21 where they are scheduled to perform at the Forum, which is the only arena-sized venue in the country that specifically caters to music and entertainment. Tickets for The Off-Season tour are currently on sale and range in price depending on the venue.

J. Cole was recently listed on the Rolling Loud 2021 lineup, which is currently scheduled to take place October 28-30 in Queens, NY. He will headline on Friday where artists like Lil Baby, Playboy Carti, Rick Ross, and more. 50 Cent, who will headline Thursday and Travis Scott, who will headline on Saturday, are also listed on the lineup.

In early May, the rapper announced that he would be dropping a brand new album, The Off-Season, on May 14. With the announcement, he shared his first single “i n t e r l u d e,” which was released only seven days before the album. The Off-Season was J. Cole’s first album release since his platinum album KOD. The highly-praised album was J. Cole’s third album with no features to go platinum.

The Off-Season Tour Dates:

09/24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

09/25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

09/27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

09/28 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10/01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

10/04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10/05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/07 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Arena

10/14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10/16 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena

10/20 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum